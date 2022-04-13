UrduPoint.com

PML-N Govt To Face All Challenges Boldly: Senator

Published April 13, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Pir Sabir Shah on Wednesday said that the present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would face all the challenges with courage.

Prime Minister wants to make this country economically strong and his government was committed to taking the country to new heights of development and prosperity, he said while speaking to the ptv news channel.

He said that internal and external elements would not succeed in their intentions to further destabilize the country.

He said that under the leadership of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the country would continue to move toward development.

Replying to a question, he said that the PML-N government would solve all the current challenges facing the nation through consultation with other allied political parties.

