PML-N Govt To Overcome Crisis Soon, Claims Kanju

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 12:50 AM

PML-N govt to overcome crisis soon, claims Kanju

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Kanju said that the PML-N government will soon take the country out of crisis and would be in the government for the next five years too.

Addressing a ceremony organized in his honor here on Thursday, Kanju said that solution of people's problems was the top priority of the government and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose. He said that people have high expectations from PML-N adding that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's vision and Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif's performance would take the country out of crisis soon.

He criticized Chairman PTI Imran Khan for his baseless allegation on US's interference in the regime change. He claimed that the conspiracies had been hatched against Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif when he detonated the atomic bombs, however, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif did not divide the nation.

Kanju maintained that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership has ruined the social system of the country.

He said that the incumbent government would heal the wounds of the nation and eradicate the politics of disrespect from the country. He said that Imran Khan has wasted the opportunity of leaving office with dignity and honor but he violated the constitution just for the sake of his ego which would result into failure at every front to him.

He said that Imran Khan had imposed restrictions on journalists and always deceived his close friends.

Abdul Rehman maintained that the victory of PML-N is the victory of the people and the victory of Mian Nawaz Sharif will prove to be the victory of the Muslim world.

Senator Rana Mahmood-Ul-Hassan, President PML-N Multan Rana Shahid-Ul- Hassan, General Secretary Athar Mumtaz, women office bearers and a large number of party workers were present.

