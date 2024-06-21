Open Menu

PML-N Govt To Resolve People's Problems: Khawaja Asif

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2024 | 12:05 AM

PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif

) Federal Minister for Defense, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-N government had given relief to the people in the past and now it will also resolve their problem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Defense, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-N government had given relief to the people in the past and now it will also resolve their problems.

He said this while participating in the Budget 2024-25 debates here in Parliament House.

Khawaja Asif said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including other opposition parties are neither serious in resolving people's problems nor interested in economic development.

In the past, the opposition leaders were supporting undemocratic forces; today they are claiming to promote democracy in the country, he added.

The minister said today's opposition was in last PTI government and they are responsible for the economic situation in the country nowadays.

He said that PTI was responsible for May 9 tragic incidents and it did not respect the national institutions.

Khawaja Asif said that he has spent his entire life fighting for democracy and was against dictatorship.

He asked where are the Rs 200 billion that PTI had to bring, apart from this, where are the one million jobs which the PTI had to create and one million houses it had to build for the people.

He said that PTI in the past borrowed record loans for KP province and added that during the PTI regime there were restrictions on the media and many journalists were banned.

The minister said that Pakistan's nuclear program and assets are protected by the Pakistan army and the army is the guarantor of national defense.

He said the PTI wrote a letter to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) for not giving the loan to Pakistan because the PTI wanted the country to be bankrupted and it's economy to collapse.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Parliament Democracy Budget Nuclear May Dictator Muslim Media From Government Billion Million Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71s ..

Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary

18 minutes ago
 Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures dis ..

Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match

19 minutes ago
 Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget ..

Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest

16 minutes ago
 DC orders strict action against forest fire's resp ..

DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible

16 minutes ago
 IGP orders formation of committee for police healt ..

IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance

16 minutes ago
 13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish ..

13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish and stolen bikes.

16 minutes ago
DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in R ..

DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in River Haro and Khanpur Dam

17 minutes ago
 Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient fun ..

Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient funds for Karachi’s water proje ..

16 minutes ago
 ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients du ..

ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients during Eid-ul-Azha

16 minutes ago
 Kamber police arrest 3 suspects from different are ..

Kamber police arrest 3 suspects from different area of city

16 minutes ago
 World Refugees Day observed

World Refugees Day observed

16 minutes ago
 Governor visits Civil Hospital Quetta’s Trauma C ..

Governor visits Civil Hospital Quetta’s Trauma Center, inspects health facilit ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan