UrduPoint.com

PML-N Govt Urged To Demarcate New Districts

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2022 | 10:50 AM

PML-N govt urged to demarcate new districts

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :The leaders of Bahawalpur Soba Mahaz have demanded of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government to take steps to demarcate new districts in Bahawalpur division.

In a press release issued here, President, Bahawalpur Soba Mahaz, Syed Majeed Hashmi and the District President, Dr.

Makhdoom Shams-Ul-Arfeen Hashmi said that it was a good sign that PML-N was going to hold a big public meeting in Bahawalpur to mark Yaum-e-Takbeer.

They said that now when, PML-N had taken control of steering of the governments both in Federal capital and Punjab province, it was its responsibility to fulfill its promise of restoration of Bahawalpur province.

They said that Bahawalpur was one of largest divisions of the country, adding therefore, it was need of hour to make new districts in the division to cater need of local people at their doorsteps.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Bahawalpur Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 ..

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 for Full Test Around June 19 - ..

10 hours ago
 NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unide ..

NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' - Re ..

10 hours ago
 Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved ..

Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved Before Madrid Summit - Foreig ..

10 hours ago
 Talks Between Finland, Sweden, Turkey on NATO Memb ..

Talks Between Finland, Sweden, Turkey on NATO Membership Were 'Good' - Haavisto

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.