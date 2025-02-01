PML-N Govt's Economic Stability Key Achievement: Uzma Kardar
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) A senior leader of PML-N Uzma Kardar Saturday praised her party's government for stabilizing Pakistan's economy, likening their efforts to rescuing a patient from a ventilator and effectively acting as a firefighter to curb economic instability and
inflation.
In an exclusive conversation with ptv news Channel, Uzma Kardar highlighted her party's significant economic achievements and that the stable stock exchange, which has witnessed a remarkable surge in recent times, is a testament to the PMLN government's prudent economic policies.
She further noted that the positive indicators in the economy, including a notable decrease in inflation have not only boosted investors' trust but also created a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.
Kardar credited the PMLN government's visionary leadership and effective economic strategies for these achievements, which have put Pakistan's economy on a stable growth trajectory.
She also emphasized that it is now the opposition's turn to demonstrate seriousness in addressing the country's challenges.
Uzma Kardar strongly criticized PTI, holding them responsible for perpetuating chaos, hate and abusive politics in the country.
She stressed that PML-N is deeply committed to democratic values and seeks to address pressing issues through constructive dialogue and negotiation.
By advocating for a democratic approach, PML-N aims to foster a more inclusive and respectful political environment, where differences are resolved through peaceful means rather than resorting to hate and abuse, she added.
