KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Interior Abdur Rehman Khan Kanju Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N government's top priority to serve the masses and we would also form next government on performance.

While addressing to PML-N workers, he criticized that last government of PTI took huge loans and inflicted huge loss to country's economy. PTI government ignored development work and did not install even a brick in any project.

On this occasion, MNA Muhammad Khan Daha, MPA Rana Saleem, Haji Irfan Khan Daha and many other local leaders were also present.