PML-N habitual in rigging elections: Aon Abbas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on E-Commerce, Senator, Aon Abbas Buppi on Sunday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had always involved in rigging the elections as it was habitual for buying the votes during election campaigns.

Talking to a private news channel, he said both the political parties including PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were leveling rigging allegations against each other regarding the bye election of NA-133 which would to be held on December 5.

The Senator said the opposition was opposing the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in upcoming election because they knew that it would close all the doors of rigging.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take stern action against both the political parties regarding using of money before the elections inNA-133.

Aon Abbas said the government was ensuring transparency in the electoral process by using EVMs in the next elections.