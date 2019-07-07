UrduPoint.com
PML-N Habitual To Attack On Judiciary: Senator

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 03:30 PM

PML-N habitual to attack on judiciary: Senator

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Sunday said the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was habitual to criticize the judges and do attacks on judiciary.

The awful face of Maryam Safdar was completely exposed in her press conference in which she showed secret audio and video of accountability court judge, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Maryam Safdar explained how to use pressure tactics on the courts but she was failed in doing so. It was evident that PML-N leaders had attacked on the Supreme Court in the past.

Terming Maryam a liar, he said that she always told a lie to the nation regarding the corruption of his father.

