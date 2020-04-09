UrduPoint.com
PML-N Hands Over PPE To SM Khuzdar Teaching Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 06:48 PM

KHUZDAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khuzdar Chapter President Mir Abdul Rehman Zehri Thursday handed over personal protective equipment and other medical stuff to Medical Superintendent of Teaching Hospital Khuzdar for doctors to cope with the coronavirus.

District Health Officer Soo Mar Khan, MS Dr Nasir Ahmed, Paramedical Staff Association's president Dr Muhammad Ismail Zehri, General Secretary Abdul Rasheed Ghulamani, Chief Organizer Dr Amanullah Zehri and other officers were present on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, Zehri said PML-N's President Mian Shehbaz Sharif had sent the protective kits for doctors on the request of PML-N's Central Leader, former Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri in order to help the doctors and needy people in this difficult time in wake of the coronavirus.

He said the global outbreak could be defeated by adopting preventive measures and people should remain in their houses and avoid unnecessary traveling and crowded places to save themselves from the virus.

Zehri said wealthy and welfare organizations should come forward and play their due role to assist daily wagers in rural areas of Balochistan during the lockdown.

He said PML-N was serving the needy people in the country including Balochistan, besides, it was taking measures to provide rations to the deserving people during the lockdown.

Dr Soo Mar Khan and other senior doctors thanked PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri and Mir Abdul Rehman Zehri for providing protective kits to doctors in Khuzdar.

