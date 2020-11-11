UrduPoint.com
PML- N Has Accepted Defeat In GB Elections: Shibli

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

PML- N has accepted defeat in GB elections: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday it was clear from the speeches of Maryam Nawaz that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had already conceded defeat in the Gilgit-Baltistan election.

Referring to Maryam Nawaz's address at an election meeting in GB, Senator Shibli Faraz, in a statement, said the electoral defeat was their destiny. It was ironic that on the one hand, they were involved in the democratic process by running election campaign in the Gilgit-Baltistan and on the other they were talking against democracy and the Constitution.

It all showed that they were politically confused, the minister added.

Shibli Faraz said the entire nation was cursing those who had plundered the public wealth.

He said the nation was familiar with the "paper lions", who had escaped abroad with boxes leaving their workers high and dry in the country. They were now fugitives in London, who had no regard for the national dignity, he added.

