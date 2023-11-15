Open Menu

PML-N Has History Of Development Works In Country: Senator

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 11:18 PM

PML-N has history of development works in country: Senator

Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui on Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has history of development works and public welfare projects in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui on Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has history of development works and public welfare projects in the country.

The people of all provinces including Balochistan are well aware of the working style of PML-N’s leaders, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said PML-N had constructed roads, bridges, motorways, metro bus stations, Orange train, Danish Schools, besides completing many energy projects in different areas.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif’s tour to Baluchistan, he said political party leaders and people of Baluchistan have full confidence in the leadership and vision of Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N had brought drastic changes for the people of remote areas, he said.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui hoped that his party would clinch majority of votes in general elections to form the next government and added that PML-N under the guidance of Nawaz Sharif would continue development programmes to uplift the life style of the poor.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Balochistan Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Irfan Siddiqui Metro Orange Muslim TV All Government

Recent Stories

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

9 minutes ago
 FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace ..

FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace Harassment Act

9 minutes ago
 Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

9 minutes ago
 CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

9 minutes ago
 HAD facing financial crisis to run its monetary af ..

HAD facing financial crisis to run its monetary affairs : DG

14 minutes ago
 Zone-VI Whites become champion of A.S.Natural Ston ..

Zone-VI Whites become champion of A.S.Natural Stone U-16 inter zonal cricket tou ..

17 minutes ago
Malnutrition programme reviewed

Malnutrition programme reviewed

12 minutes ago
 HEC's Post Graduate Program Review Panel conducts ..

HEC's Post Graduate Program Review Panel conducts comprehensive evaluation at KK ..

12 minutes ago
 'Out of control' fires endanger wildlife in Brazil ..

'Out of control' fires endanger wildlife in Brazilian wetlands

20 minutes ago
 McIlroy aims to 'focus' on the golf at DP World To ..

McIlroy aims to 'focus' on the golf at DP World Tour Championship

20 minutes ago
 Govt to make Balochistan Information Commission so ..

Govt to make Balochistan Information Commission soon: Jan Achakzai

12 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner Ziarat chairs meeting on forei ..

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat chairs meeting on foreign illegal immigrants

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan