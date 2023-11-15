PML-N has history of development works in country: Senator

Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui on Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has history of development works and public welfare projects in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui on Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has history of development works and public welfare projects in the country.

The people of all provinces including Balochistan are well aware of the working style of PML-N’s leaders, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said PML-N had constructed roads, bridges, motorways, metro bus stations, Orange train, Danish Schools, besides completing many energy projects in different areas.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif’s tour to Baluchistan, he said political party leaders and people of Baluchistan have full confidence in the leadership and vision of Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N had brought drastic changes for the people of remote areas, he said.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui hoped that his party would clinch majority of votes in general elections to form the next government and added that PML-N under the guidance of Nawaz Sharif would continue development programmes to uplift the life style of the poor.