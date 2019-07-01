PML-N has neither any narrative,nor leadership: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz neither had any narrative nor any leadership

In a tweet, the Special Assistant said that Rana Sanaullah's confession of rebellion was proof of cracks in the PML- N political camp.

She said that the meeting of PML- N MPAs from Punjab with the Prime Minister was in fact revolt against the dictatorial approach and imperialistic mindset of PML- N leadership as they were not ready for slavery of a family.

The SAPM said that revolt against the royal family was the manifestation that support for the caravan,ideology and leadership of Naya Pakistan.

Dr Firdous said that call for mid-term elections by those who claim to be supporters of democracy and the constitution was strange. She said that future of the elements who played the future of Pakistan was bleak.