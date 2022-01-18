PML-N has no future in country politics: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had no future in the politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had no future in the politics.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N leadership had undemocratic approach and its narrative was buried.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was a democratic party which strongly believed in democratic norms.

The senator said, the incumbent government had made comprehensive strategy to combat the deadly virus and the international community had acknowledged its policies.

The minister said every sector of the country was showing positive indicators as the national economy was improving due to prudent policies of the PTI led government.