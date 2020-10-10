PML-N has no link with democracy: Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was not a democratic party as Sharif family was controlling the party for many years to serve their vested interests.

The PML-N was raising slogans of democracy during the protest demonstrations or sit-ins to achieve nefarious and reprehensible designs for political mileage and gains, he said talking to a private news channel.

Fawad said that the PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz had strictly directed the leaders not to talk on democracy in the meetings adding that PML-N has no link or concerns with democracy as they were only interested to save their looted wealth.

He said holding peaceful protest demonstration was right of the opposition parties and government would not create obstacles in this regard, but they should follow COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) during public gatherings amid threats of second wave of the pandemic.

He said the government had not imposed any curbs over Maryam Nawaz's media talks, adding the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had issued notification as per courts orders not to air the press conferences or media talks of a fugitive (Muhammad Nawaz Sharif).