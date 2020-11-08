PML-N has no track record of rendering political sacrifices: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan said inconsistent to Pakistan Peoples Party, the Pakistan Muslim League - N (PML-N) has no track record of rendering political sacrifices and it has always been remained pro-establishment.

He said PML-N was emerged after its coming into power without passing through political and electoral process.

In a talk show at a private news channel on Saturday night, Ali Nawaz Awan said PML-N leaders were always selective in liking and disliking of judges for protection of their political interests and looted money.

"How can they justify their statesmanship and patriotism to prove them as democrats after having such political background", he questioned.

To a question about the statement of Ali Amin Gandapur, Ali Nawaz said that he condemn the indecent remarks passed by him about women.

About the opposition's allegations, he said that all state institutions were following the directives of the Prime Minister in all crisis situations including foreign policy matters related to peace in Afghanistan, Balakot incident and spread of COVID-19.

Regarding increase in prices of essential edibles, he said the government was well aware of the fact and the subject was the top agenda item of over 200 cabinet meetings. However, the government has successfully lowered it from double digit to single digit, he added.