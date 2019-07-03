PML-N has no trust in Shahbaz Sharif leadership: Firdous

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz decision to change chairman of Public Accounts Committee and appoint a new parliamentary leader was in fact no trust in the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that till return of his son Salman Shahbaz and son-in-law Ali Imran to give explanation for embezzled money, Shahbaz Sharif will remain under mental stress.

She said the allegation of state terrorism from the mouth of the sponsors of Gullu Butt was a big joke.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that perhaps PML- N leadership had forgotten the worst example of terrorism in Model Town Lahore during their rule. She said that the perpetrators of Model Town carnage were now facing divine justice.