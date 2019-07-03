UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Has No Trust In Shahbaz Sharif Leadership: Firdous

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 11:00 AM

PML-N has no trust in Shahbaz Sharif leadership: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz decision to change chairman of Public Accounts Committee and appoint a new parliamentary leader was in fact no trust in the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that till return of his son Salman Shahbaz and son-in-law Ali Imran to give explanation for embezzled money, Shahbaz Sharif will remain under mental stress.

She said the allegation of state terrorism from the mouth of the sponsors of Gullu Butt was a big joke.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that perhaps PML- N leadership had forgotten the worst example of terrorism in Model Town Lahore during their rule. She said that the perpetrators of Model Town carnage were now facing divine justice.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Money Muslim From

Recent Stories

Two killed in firing at Lahore Airport

2 minutes ago

FBISE announces SSC Part 1 result - 9th class resu ..

12 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 July 2019

46 minutes ago

UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya

11 hours ago

IMF's Lagarde 'honored' to be tapped to head Europ ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.