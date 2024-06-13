Open Menu

PML-N Has Proven Track Record Of Pulling Economy Out Of Crisis: Dar

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 10:50 PM

PML-N has proven track record of pulling economy out of crisis: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif had a proven track record of pulling the country's economy out of crisis.

Keeping in view the past performance, the deputy PM hoped to replicate the previous successes in the current tenure as well.

Addressing an event organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ishaq Dar said when the PML-N government was formed in 2013, all the international rating agencies and financial institutions were indicating that Pakistan's economy was on the brink of default and that it would take 10 to 12 years to stabilize.

However, he said that the PML-N government managed to stabilize the economy within three years due to its prudent policies.

He regretted that whenever the country's economy started taking off, some hidden hands created hurdles and made the economy unstable again.

He recalled that in 1998, when Pakistan faced international sanctions after performing successful nuclear tests, the PML-N government under the leadership of then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif revived the economy within eight months.

