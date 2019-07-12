PML-N has strong history for attacking, black mailing judiciary: Omar Cheema

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Central Secretary Information of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Omar Sarfraz Cheema Friday said every one is knew that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had strong history regarding attacking and black mailing the judiciary and judges.

Talking to ptv, he said the PML-N had nothing learned from past mistakes and it was still involved in black mailing to the judges of the country.

He said opposition was still using different pressure tactics for getting relaxation or concession from the government regarding corruption cases of its leadership but they would not succeed in this regard.

He said the PML-N was criticising on the judiciary when verdict given against it but not that time when decision announced in its favour, adding that it was still failed to provide any money trail before the courts about assets of its leadership.

He said Maryam Nawaz had created problems for herself by presenting fake video before the media during her press conference as she was on bail.

Omar Cheema said the courts had given verdict against Nawaz Sharif but not the government and PML-N had created problems itself through airing fake video against a honorable judge who had denied it and unvield the realities in his affidavit.

The PML-N could take political benefits for some time from narrative of the video drama but it could not make foolish the people for long period because they were well aware about corruption of its leadership, he added.

He said the PML-N was habitual for maligning the institutions and speaking lie before the public,adding it was destroying the nation's resources and time as well.

Replying to a question, he said chairman Senate was running the House affairs smoothly but opposition was using tactics to get NRO from the government but they would not succeeded in their nefarious desires.

Opposition was not united regarding the matter of chairman of the Senate but it was divided in different groups, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party government were successful to bring out the country from crises in few months through wise wisdom and sincere efforts and it was also making practical efforts to provide bread,cloth and house (Roti,Kapra and Makan) to the people in real sense.