PML-N Hatching Conspiracies Against National Institutions: Vawda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 09:59 PM

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Thursday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was hatching conspiracies against national institutions including judiciary and armed forces to defame them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Thursday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was hatching conspiracies against national institutions including judiciary and armed forces to defame them.

Talking to a private news channel, he strongly condemned the controversial and irresponsible remarks of PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq.

He said that legal action should be taken against him to discourage such practices in future.

The minister said that PML-N was promoting and adopting an anti-state agenda of enemy country.

