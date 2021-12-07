PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case: Barrister Shahzad Akbar

Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N was hatching conspiracy to seek delay in Maryam case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N was hatching conspiracy to seek delay in Maryam case.

The delaying tactics played by PML-N, could not benefit Maryam Nawaz, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The principal character behind video of Judge Arshad Malik, had gone to London, he stated. Nasir Butt and other culprits had also left this country for London, he added.

The PML-N, he said had fabricated drama to deffer the cases filed against Maryam Nawaz. He made it clear that accountability process would continue without discrimination.