PML-N Have Comprehensive Plan To Tackle Economic Crisis: Dar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) former finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar Sunday said that a comprehensive plan has been unveiled to navigate the country out of its economic quagmire.
Talking to a private news channel, Dar emphasized that the plan, presented in the form of a manifesto, follows a realistic approach to address economic and security challenges and, ultimately will steer the nation towards stability.
Responding to a query, he said that the current economic issues are worse than in 2013 however, PML-N will bring back the country from this economic quagmire by effectively utilizing the monetary and fiscal policies, along with the implementation of structural reforms and stabilization measures.
“We will have to get our house in order by doing very stringent fiscal discipline.” he concluded.
