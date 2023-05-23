PML-N Havelian to organize solidarity rally with Pak Army on 25th May

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Provincial president of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Youth Wing Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha Tuesday said that PML-N would organize a solidarity rally with Pakistan Army on 25th May which would start from Amir Muawiya Chowk and culminate at 24 Brigade Sultanpur. He expressed these views while talking to the media here.

Nalotha said that to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and acknowledge their services to the nation and the country, PML-N Havelian would organize a solidarity rally where people from different walks of life would participate.

He said the Pakistan Army is the guarantee of Pakistan's security as the protector of the country's borders.

In the light of their sacrifices and the services of the Pakistan Army, PML-N Tehsil (local administrative unit) will organize a large rally at 5 PM on Thursday, starting from Amir Muawiya Chowk and would conclude at 24 Brigade Sultanpur.

Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha also invited the Party workers and patriotic citizens to participate in this rally for the stability and strengthening of Pakistan.