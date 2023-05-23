UrduPoint.com

PML-N Havelian To Organize Solidarity Rally With Pak Army On 25th May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 08:53 PM

PML-N Havelian to organize solidarity rally with Pak Army on 25th May

Provincial president of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Youth Wing Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha Tuesday said that PML-N would organize a solidarity rally with Pakistan Army on 25th May which would start from Amir Muawiya Chowk and culminate at 24 Brigade Sultanpur. He expressed these views while talking to the media here

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Provincial president of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Youth Wing Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha Tuesday said that PML-N would organize a solidarity rally with Pakistan Army on 25th May which would start from Amir Muawiya Chowk and culminate at 24 Brigade Sultanpur. He expressed these views while talking to the media here.

Nalotha said that to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and acknowledge their services to the nation and the country, PML-N Havelian would organize a solidarity rally where people from different walks of life would participate.

He said the Pakistan Army is the guarantee of Pakistan's security as the protector of the country's borders.

In the light of their sacrifices and the services of the Pakistan Army, PML-N Tehsil (local administrative unit) will organize a large rally at 5 PM on Thursday, starting from Amir Muawiya Chowk and would conclude at 24 Brigade Sultanpur.

Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha also invited the Party workers and patriotic citizens to participate in this rally for the stability and strengthening of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Havelian May Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

US Commercial Satellite Imaging Russia's Belgorod ..

US Commercial Satellite Imaging Russia's Belgorod Region 2 Days Before Ukrainian ..

2 minutes ago
 Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests two of ro ..

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests two of robbers gang

2 minutes ago
 Fares remain unchanged despite cut in diesel price ..

Fares remain unchanged despite cut in diesel prices

2 minutes ago
 UK to Ban Foreign Students From Bringing Family to ..

UK to Ban Foreign Students From Bringing Family to Hinder Migration - Home Offic ..

1 second ago
 Low-cost "Roti" stall inaugurated by Administrator ..

Low-cost "Roti" stall inaugurated by Administrator

2 seconds ago
 Over 800 mn people globally estimated to suffer ba ..

Over 800 mn people globally estimated to suffer back pain by 2050: Lancet

4 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.