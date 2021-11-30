PML-N having 'double standard' in dealing media houses: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was having 'double standard' in case of dealing with media houses.

The PML-N had shown hypocrisy towards media workers, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Appreciating the policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said, it had provided official ads amounting Rs3 billion to electronic and print media on merit.

The Punjab, he said, had also given official ads of Rs2 billion, in a transparent manner.

The PML-N, he said, had used the public money to quell the emerging popularity of PTI in the last elections.

Replying to a question about inquiry report of video taps, he said investigations were underway and the report after completion of inquiry would be made public.

To another question about irregularities in Corona funds, he said there was no corruption found in the audit report. However, the department concerned would look into the matter, he added.