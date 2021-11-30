UrduPoint.com

PML-N Having 'double Standard' In Dealing Media Houses: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

PML-N having 'double standard' in dealing media houses: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was having 'double standard' in case of dealing with media houses.

The PML-N had shown hypocrisy towards media workers, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Appreciating the policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said, it had provided official ads amounting Rs3 billion to electronic and print media on merit.

The Punjab, he said, had also given official ads of Rs2 billion, in a transparent manner.

The PML-N, he said, had used the public money to quell the emerging popularity of PTI in the last elections.

Replying to a question about inquiry report of video taps, he said investigations were underway and the report after completion of inquiry would be made public.

To another question about irregularities in Corona funds, he said there was no corruption found in the audit report. However, the department concerned would look into the matter, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money Muslim Media TV Government Merit Packaging Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Israeli actions against Palestinians eroding two-s ..

Israeli actions against Palestinians eroding two-state solution - UN chief warns ..

44 seconds ago
 White House Says US Objective of Return to Mutual ..

White House Says US Objective of Return to Mutual Compliance With JCPOA 'Has Not ..

46 seconds ago
 Paraguay Bans Entry From African Countries, Severa ..

Paraguay Bans Entry From African Countries, Several Travelers Already Entered - ..

47 seconds ago
 Canada's Quebec Discovers First Case of COVID-19 O ..

Canada's Quebec Discovers First Case of COVID-19 Omicron Variant - Health Minist ..

49 seconds ago
 Sehat Insaaf Card scheme biggest project: SAPM

Sehat Insaaf Card scheme biggest project: SAPM

51 seconds ago
 Russia's Gazprom Expects Highest Revenue From Gas ..

Russia's Gazprom Expects Highest Revenue From Gas Exports in 6 Years in 2021

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.