PML-N heading towards its end due to clash over party leadership: Afridi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Monday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had divided and it was heading towards its end.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there was a clash over PML-N leadership within the party.

Afridi proposed the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to come back to Pakistan and face court cases against him.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was focusing on good governance to bring revolutionary reforms in the state institutions.

He said opposition had badly failed to pressurize the Prime Minister Imran Khan for their vested interests.

There was no comparison of Imran Khan in country's politics, he added.