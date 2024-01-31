Open Menu

PML-N High On Popularity Graph: Shehbaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 09:19 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has claimed that his party's popularity graph among people is still high, despite its active participation in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government in the past.

Talking to digital media representatives here on Wednesday, he emphasised the importance of February-8 elections and highlighted its vitality for the country's economic and social fabric. Amid numerous challenges confronting Pakistan, Shehbaz believed that general election was finally going to be held on the scheduled date, wherein the fate of Pakistan would be determined by its people through their constitutional right to vote.

He called upon all stakeholders to learn from country's political history and set aside their personal interests and make collective efforts for achieving the unmet developmental goals of Pakistan by exploring its great potential in various fields.

Shehbaz Sharif cited that hardworking nations find a niche at international level, asserting that keeping in view Pakistan's current internal and external challenges, "we all have to get united to face these challenges firmly".

He claimed that during the PML-N government in 1990s, Pakistan had been outperforming India in various fields, and called for assessing all those factors which landed the country in the current situation.

"We have to learn from the past; nothing will be done by crying over the split milk," he remarked and stressed the need for removing bottlenecks in the path to progress and prosperity. "We have to forget about our personal interests and have to play our role for development of the country," he added.

