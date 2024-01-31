PML-N High On Popularity Graph: Shehbaz
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 09:19 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has claimed that his party's popularity graph among people is still high, despite its active participation in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government in the past
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has claimed that his party's popularity graph among people is still high, despite its active participation in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government in the past.
Talking to digital media representatives here on Wednesday, he emphasised the importance of February-8 elections and highlighted its vitality for the country's economic and social fabric. Amid numerous challenges confronting Pakistan, Shehbaz believed that general election was finally going to be held on the scheduled date, wherein the fate of Pakistan would be determined by its people through their constitutional right to vote.
He called upon all stakeholders to learn from country's political history and set aside their personal interests and make collective efforts for achieving the unmet developmental goals of Pakistan by exploring its great potential in various fields.
Shehbaz Sharif cited that hardworking nations find a niche at international level, asserting that keeping in view Pakistan's current internal and external challenges, "we all have to get united to face these challenges firmly".
He claimed that during the PML-N government in 1990s, Pakistan had been outperforming India in various fields, and called for assessing all those factors which landed the country in the current situation.
"We have to learn from the past; nothing will be done by crying over the split milk," he remarked and stressed the need for removing bottlenecks in the path to progress and prosperity. "We have to forget about our personal interests and have to play our role for development of the country," he added.
Recent Stories
Asifa Bhutto seeks public support on Election Day
Govt Girls Degree College, Kotri to participate in 6th Sindh College Games 2024
PPP popular political party among masses
IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review election arrangements
Court issues written order regarding termination of defence's cross-examination ..
ADB committed record climate finance of almost $10 billion in 2023
History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police
City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-2024
CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police
Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC
LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for PTI founder, candidates
Chambers call for deferring PoS system's implemenation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Asifa Bhutto seeks public support on Election Day49 seconds ago
-
PPP popular political party among masses52 seconds ago
-
IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review election arrangements54 seconds ago
-
Court issues written order regarding termination of defence's cross-examination right56 seconds ago
-
History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police11 minutes ago
-
City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-202411 minutes ago
-
CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police9 minutes ago
-
Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC9 minutes ago
-
LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for PTI founder, candidates9 minutes ago
-
Chinese envoy lauds PAF's steadfast determination for balance of power in region9 minutes ago
-
CTP issued traffic advisory for tourists visiting Murree8 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital8 minutes ago