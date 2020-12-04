(@fidahassanain)

Shehbaz Sharif has given advices to Maryam Nawaz for better political moves and decisions.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2020) PML-N hinted at tendering resignations from Punjab Assembly, the sources said on Friday.

The sources said that decision was taken during meeting of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and vice-president Maryam Nawaz. Both leaders in their meeting decided that they should focus on preparation for a strong and impactful public gathering for PDM Lahore.

Earlier today, the PML-N leaders held a meeting with vice-president Maryam Nawaz in the chair. Rana Sana Ullah, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and many other leaders of the party were also present there.

Interestingly, PDM Lahore page was created on Twitter and more than 3,000 people followed it.

The sources said that tendering resignation was hinted by the PML-N to damage the PTI’s plans for Senate elections.