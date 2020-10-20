PML-N history full of revenge politics: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said that PML-N politics history was full of revenge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said that PML-N politics history was full of revenge.

In a reaction to Sahid Khaqan Abbasi statement, he said that instead of hue and cry like thief, Shahid Khaqan should make himself accountable of embezzlement, said a press release.

He said that nation knows very well the person, who privatized national carrier for making his own airline successful. He said that those who received money from the company doing business in India, considered accountability in his pocket.

He said that more than Rs 637 million funds were transferred to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and his son Abdullah accounts and they should be accountable.

He said that nation will never forgive those who trespassed national dignity for the personal interests, adding that conspiracies and propaganda was the main tool of PML-N politics.