UrduPoint.com

PML (N) Holds Convention

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2022 | 10:30 AM

PML (N) holds convention

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :PML-N local chapter organized Tajdeed Ehd Workers Convention (Renewed Pledge) here in tehsil Kot Addu after Lahore and Faislabad on Tuesday.

A large number of the party workers gathered to attended the convention.

The office bearers including Haroon Garmani, Rana Zaheer, Arif Saeed and other speakers addressed to the convention.

They express solidarity with their national leadership and vowed to work together for progress and popularity of the party.

The speakers said inflation had made people's life difficult and tired.Only PML-N leadership could take the country out of the crisis, they added.

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Kot Addu

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st March 2022

1 hour ago
 Finance Ministry announces Rs10/ltr reduction in p ..

Finance Ministry announces Rs10/ltr reduction in petrol prices

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister announces relief package to facilit ..

Prime Minister announces relief package to facilitate people: Dr Shahbaz Gill

10 hours ago
 Pakistan Customs seize narcotics valuing Rs 257 ml ..

Pakistan Customs seize narcotics valuing Rs 257 mln

10 hours ago
 Timely PM's relief package to help reduce inflatio ..

Timely PM's relief package to help reduce inflation: Qureshi

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>