PML (N) holds convention

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :PML-N local chapter organized Tajdeed Ehd Workers Convention (Renewed Pledge) here in tehsil Kot Addu after Lahore and Faislabad on Tuesday.

A large number of the party workers gathered to attended the convention.

The office bearers including Haroon Garmani, Rana Zaheer, Arif Saeed and other speakers addressed to the convention.

They express solidarity with their national leadership and vowed to work together for progress and popularity of the party.

The speakers said inflation had made people's life difficult and tired.Only PML-N leadership could take the country out of the crisis, they added.