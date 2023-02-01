UrduPoint.com

PML-N Holds Convention In Bahawalpur To Start Elections Campaign

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 01, 2023 | 05:31 PM

PML-N holds convention in Bahawalpur to start elections campaign

PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is leading the countrywide campaign amid the soaring political temperature

BAHAWALUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday properly started its complain for the by-polls in Punjab by holding first convention in Bahawalpur.

Party’s Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is leading the campaign while other PML-N leaders including Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb are present there in Bahawalpur.

Addressing the workers’ convention, Maryam Nawaz urged the youth to join the PML-N’s cause to get the country out of crisis.

“Come and register yourself with the party. Here is the QR Code. You can join our social media,” Maryam Nawaz asked the youths to become the voice for Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz sharif.

Maryam Nawaz practically displayed that how registration could be done for membership of the party’s whatsapp groups.

“PML-N is not fearing of elections. It has stepped in the arena for the next general elections,” said the PML-N senior vice-president.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan over his International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal during his tenure, saying that he led the country to the worst economic crisis.

“Inflation, unemployment and terrorism will fall down in near future,” said Rana Sanaullah, adding that there was a party which was making false claims that it had hug popularity.

“He used to say that he would bring a sea of people on Nov 26,” he lashed out at Imran Khan, without naming him.

Calling the PTI chief “a man of bad-luck”, Rana Sanaullah urged the people to know about it and try to recognize the truth.

He vowed that they were determined to minus him [Imran Khan] from the national politics, saying that he could lead the nation and he country to any big crisis.

The Interior Minister asked the people to run campaigns for the PML-N and to minute this curse [PTI] everywhere. He urged them to even focus the union councils that if a group 30 people at the UC level then there would be a change.

“Every individual should play his/her due role to get rid of this cursed party,” said the PML-N leader while asking the people present there to raise their hands.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Social Media Rana SanaUllah Maryam Aurangzeb Man Bahawalpur Lead Turkish Lira Muslim From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

ENOC Group, Tanzania’s Ministry of Energy sign M ..

ENOC Group, Tanzania’s Ministry of Energy sign MoU to develop world-class stor ..

6 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Lithuanian Ambassador

RAK Ruler receives Lithuanian Ambassador

36 minutes ago
 Sedition Case: Fawad Chaudhary secures post-arrest ..

Sedition Case: Fawad Chaudhary secures post-arrest bail

1 hour ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Uzbek Senate Chairper ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Uzbek Senate Chairperson at Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting on initiatives ..

2 hours ago
 Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander call ..

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander calls army chief, expresses condol ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.