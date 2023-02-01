PML-N holds convention in Bahawalpur to start elections campaign

(@Abdulla99267510)

PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is leading the countrywide campaign amid the soaring political temperature

BAHAWALUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday properly started its complain for the by-polls in Punjab by holding first convention in Bahawalpur.

Party’s Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is leading the campaign while other PML-N leaders including Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb are present there in Bahawalpur.

Addressing the workers’ convention, Maryam Nawaz urged the youth to join the PML-N’s cause to get the country out of crisis.

“Come and register yourself with the party. Here is the QR Code. You can join our social media,” Maryam Nawaz asked the youths to become the voice for Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz sharif.

Maryam Nawaz practically displayed that how registration could be done for membership of the party’s whatsapp groups.

“PML-N is not fearing of elections. It has stepped in the arena for the next general elections,” said the PML-N senior vice-president.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan over his International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal during his tenure, saying that he led the country to the worst economic crisis.

“Inflation, unemployment and terrorism will fall down in near future,” said Rana Sanaullah, adding that there was a party which was making false claims that it had hug popularity.

“He used to say that he would bring a sea of people on Nov 26,” he lashed out at Imran Khan, without naming him.

Calling the PTI chief “a man of bad-luck”, Rana Sanaullah urged the people to know about it and try to recognize the truth.

He vowed that they were determined to minus him [Imran Khan] from the national politics, saying that he could lead the nation and he country to any big crisis.

The Interior Minister asked the people to run campaigns for the PML-N and to minute this curse [PTI] everywhere. He urged them to even focus the union councils that if a group 30 people at the UC level then there would be a change.

“Every individual should play his/her due role to get rid of this cursed party,” said the PML-N leader while asking the people present there to raise their hands.