PML-N Holds Rally In Solidarity With Pakistan Army

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) organised a rally in Multan to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army and to protest against India’s water aggression and threats.

The rally started from Kutchehry Chowk and concluded at Ghanta Ghar Chowk, drawing a large number of party workers who passionately chanted slogans in support of the armed forces.

Addressing the participants, PML-N leader Abdul Ghaffar Dogar warned India against any miscalculation, stating that the Pakistani nation is determined to safeguard every single drop of its water resources.

He stated that 250 million Pakistanis stand as a fortified wall behind their armed forces, Dogar issued a stern warning, saying that if anyone dared to cast an evil eye on Pakistan, they would have their eye gouged out. He further asserted that the Indus Waters Treaty cannot be unilaterally revoked, and any adventurism by the enemy would be met with a fierce and resolute response. ready to defend the homeland at any cost.

