PML-N Holds Rally In Solidarity With Pakistan Army
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) organised a rally in Multan to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army and to protest against India’s water aggression and threats.
The rally started from Kutchehry Chowk and concluded at Ghanta Ghar Chowk, drawing a large number of party workers who passionately chanted slogans in support of the armed forces.
Addressing the participants, PML-N leader Abdul Ghaffar Dogar warned India against any miscalculation, stating that the Pakistani nation is determined to safeguard every single drop of its water resources.
He stated that 250 million Pakistanis stand as a fortified wall behind their armed forces, Dogar issued a stern warning, saying that if anyone dared to cast an evil eye on Pakistan, they would have their eye gouged out. He further asserted that the Indus Waters Treaty cannot be unilaterally revoked, and any adventurism by the enemy would be met with a fierce and resolute response. ready to defend the homeland at any cost.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Solidarity rally held in Pasrur for Pakistan Army41 seconds ago
-
Strict security measures for churches42 seconds ago
-
NDMA sends 15th relief consignment to Gaza, 26th for war-torn Middle East44 seconds ago
-
FunLand sealed after girl’s death; committee formed for inquiry49 seconds ago
-
ANF foils bid to smuggle 720 kg drugs abroad51 seconds ago
-
Parliamentary delegation meets with Secretary General MWL1 minute ago
-
PML-N holds rally in solidarity with Pakistan Army1 minute ago
-
Cultural Fusion 2025 celebrated at GAUS1 minute ago
-
Security forces foil infiltration attempt, killed 54 Khawarij terrorists: ISPR10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China can collaborate on feature, animation films: Azma11 minutes ago
-
Seven drug dealers, liquor supplier held11 minutes ago
-
Rescue firefighters extinguish mountain-fire near Darra Adam Khel21 minutes ago