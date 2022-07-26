UrduPoint.com

PML-N Holds 'Save The Country' Rally

July 26, 2022

PML-N holds 'Save the Country' rally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :'Save the Country' rally was taken out under the aegis of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Faisalabad chapter here on Monday.

PML leader, veteran politician and former Mayor Municipal Corporation Chaudhry Sher Ali led the rally which started from the office of MPA Mian Tahir Jamil at Dijkot road. Former Federal minister Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali, MPA Mian Tahir Jamil, district president PML-N Ijaz Sheikh and large number of workers participated in the rally. The PML youth wing participated in the rally in jeeps, cars, vans, rickshaws, and motorcycles. The participants were carrying banners, posters and placards inscribed with different slogans in favour of the party.

Addressing the participants of the rally at Clock Tower Chowk, Chaudhry Sher Ali urged the people to extend their full support to PML-N as their mission is to save the state but not politics. He said that PML-N would not hesitate to render any sacrifice to save the country.

He thanked the traders for warmly welcoming and joining the rally which is a clear proof that trader community is also along with PML-N in its mission to save the country.

He said that people of the district have always supported their party.

