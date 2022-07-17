UrduPoint.com

PML-N Hopefully Pull Country Out Of Economic Crisis: Murtaza Abbasi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2022 | 09:40 AM

PML-N hopefully pull country out of economic crisis: Murtaza Abbasi

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi hoped that the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would do utmost to pull the country out of the economic crisis with public cooperation.

Minister said that they will make accountable all those who had ignored the country, and the supreme court should take notice of Imran Khan's anti-government statements.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gatherings at village Diwal, Satura and other areas in his constituency here on Saturday.

Murtaza Abbasi said that if Imran Khan's government was given more time, the country would have gone bankrupt, the allied parties of PTI left them and resulting in their government has lost the majority in the assembly and Imran Khan lost his government, he added.

The minister said that the supreme court should take notice of the way Imran Khan is talking about the division of the country and the division of Pakistan's forces in public gatherings.

Murtaza Abbasi said that the people of Tehsil Haveliyan have always supported the PML-N and they would continue their support and vote in favour of their favorite party in the coming days as well.

He said that no mega project was given to Tehsil Havelian during the last 7-year by the provincial government of Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Murtaza Abbassi said that after the division, the city of Havelian has gained political importance again and in the coming days, PML-N will be active in Tehsil Havelian. The fruits will be visible to the people of the entire constituency, he hoped.

