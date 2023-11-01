PML-N in contact with Jam Kamal, says Ayaz Sadiq

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Former Speaker of Nation Assembly and central leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said PML-N was in contact with the nationalist parties of Balochistan and leaders of Balochistan Awami Party including former CM Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan.

“Many political bigwigs from Balochistan are ready to join PML-N in the coming days. Those who supported the party in difficult times would be accorded priority for upcoming elections,” he said while addressing a press conference at a local hotel on Wednesday.

PML-N Balochisan president Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Chadhry Naeeem and other central and provincial leaders were also present.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, is in Quetta, on his visit to meet the heads of various political parties, former parliamentarians and PML-N provincial leadership to finalize its future roadmap for upcoming general elections 2024.

Stressing the need for maintaining political harmony among all parties, he said PML-Quaid Nawaz Sharif wants to take along all political parties. Important political figures of Balochistan will soon join PML-N.

He said formal meetings with the old allies of the party and other main political players have started. PML-N is also in touch with Jam Kamal, former Chief Minister, Balochistan.

“I am here to meet the heads of political parties and provincial leadership of the party,” he said, adding after through deliberation, the complete report about the political position of the province will be submitted to PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif.

After consultation with the provincial leadership, PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif will visit Quetta.

He said, “We want strong government in Balochistan as a result of election 2024 to bring this province at par of other provinces.

To a question, he said, many leaders are willing to join PML-N unconditionally.

To yet another question, the former speaker of national assembly said PML-N pays due respect to Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Maulana Fazlur-Rehman and its leaders often meet each other to discuss the political situation in the country.

APP/ask