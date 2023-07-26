PML-N in favor to conduct elections on time: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was not in favor to delay elections.

Talking to private news channel,he said PML-N was supporting to hold elections after completion of constitutional period adding that delaying elections would not be in favor of the country.

Commenting on caretaker setup Kaira said Ishaq Dar was a most experienced politician and informed that caretaker setup would not be a easy task as a huge responsibility lied upon it.