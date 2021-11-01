UrduPoint.com

PML-N Incompetent Leaders Twisting Constitution For Personnel Gains: Gill

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:00 PM

PML-N incompetent leaders twisting constitution for personnel gains: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that incompetent leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was changing the constitution for their personnel gains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that incompetent leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was changing the constitution for their personnel gains.

In response to the statement of Ahsan Iqbal, he said now fugitives were chanting fake slogans for supremacy of the constitution and law.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan ensured respect and supremacy of the constitution in the country. Even the powerful were subservient to law of the land, he added.

Gill said that anarchy in the country was the dream of the incompetents. However, such incompetents seeking anarchy in the country would not succeed in their designs, he added.

He said, "The economic situation of the country is fine but the politics of the incompetents is taking its last breath".

