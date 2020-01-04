UrduPoint.com
PML-N Internally Faces Differences Over Support To PTI In Extension To Army Chief

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 04:23 PM

PML-N internally faces differences over support to PTI in extension to Army Chief

The sources say that there are strong differences between Maryam Nawaz and Sharif brothers over the matter of extension to army chief.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) decided not to be part of the process for amendment in the Army Act and the Constitution due to widening gap between Sharif brothers and Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the sources said here on Saturday.

Maryam Nawaz, they said, also hinted to quit politics as she liked a statement on twitter wherein a user had said about her that it was better for her to quit the office of the party rather than taking part in a bill meant for extension in tenure of army chief.

Malik Falak Sher, a PML-N supporter, wrote: “Maryam Nawaz will not break the confidence of party workers . Maryam Nawaz think that quitting politics is better rather than becoming part of the process for amendment in the Army Act and the Constitution as it would be against the spirit of democracy and democracy lovers,”.

According to media reports, Maryam Nawaz liked a tweet wherein a user had written about her that she was not consulted by her own party members regarding support to the PTI for amendment in the Army Act and the Constitution for extension in tenure of army chief.

The user had also written about her that she was undergoing tough jail as compared to the real jail at home.

PML-N initially decided to support the PTI for amendment in the Army Act and the Constitution as Sharif brothers discussed the matter. However, now there are differences between the leadership of the PML-N and the sources said that the sessions of Senate and National Assembly were also postponed till Monday due to differences in PML-N.

Saqib Raja—a reporter of Hum tv, also broke a story by disclosing differences between Maryam Nawaz and Sharif brothers over the subject matter of amendment in Army Act and the Constitution. He wrote: “ There are strong differences on the matter of Army Chief’s extension between Maryam Nawaz and Sharif bothers as Shehbaz Sharif was summoned to Avenfield and was consulted over the issue and Shehbaz Sharif avoided media on his return,”.

The sessions of Senate and National Assembly will be held on Monday afternoon. The government had earlier expressed confidence in smooth approval of the bill for amendment in the Army Act and the Constitution.

