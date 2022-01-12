PML-N introduces dirty politics in country: Ali Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was habitual to use derogatory language against others as it had introduced the dirty politics in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N had double standard as it was responsible for all the problems of the country.

He said the opposition was making all out efforts to topple the PTI government from day one but they would not succeed in their objective, adding opposition was failed in every front against the government.

Replying to a question about Nawaz Sharif, he said it was astonishing that a person who was failed to submit his medical reports but was claiming to topple the government.

The SAPM claimed that the present government would complete its constitutional tenure under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan without any trouble.

Ali Awan said despite of continuously ruling in Sindh the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government was failed to provide basic necessities to the people of the province, adding the Federal government was completing welfare projects at there including Green Line and cleaning Karachi's nullahs.

He said the government was well aware about inflation but it was making efforts to reduce it.