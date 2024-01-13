Open Menu

PML-N Introduces Eight New Candidates For NA Seats

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 13, 2024 | 12:00 PM

The (N) League's candidate lineup features notable figures such as Bilal Azhar Kiani, son of Major General (R) Azhar Kiani from Jhelum, Ataullah Tarar, the grandson of former President Rafiq Tarar, Basit Sultan Bukhari, son of a former National Assembly member from Multan, and Raja Osama Sarwar, son of the ex-Minister Raja Ashfaq Sarwar from Murree.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2024) The Muslim League (N) has introduced eight fresh candidates to vie for seats in the National Assembly, marking a strategic move in the upcoming elections.

According to the latest reports, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, is making her electoral debut from Lahore.

Other contenders include Rana Ahmed Atiq, son of former MNA Rana Afzal Hussain from Sheikhupura, Osman Najeeb Ovaisi, son of Najeeb Ovaisi from Bahawalpur, and Azir Tariq, son of Molvi Tariq from Rahim Yar Khan, adding diversity to the candidate pool.

With 36 (N) League candidates for the National and Provincial Assemblies in Punjab, familial ties are evident.

Prominent political figures like Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif, and Hamza Shehbaz are eyeing National Assembly seats, while Maryam, Hamza, and Shehbaz Sharif are also in contention for Provincial Assembly positions.

As the nation gears up for the elections on February 8, the Muslim League (N) has strategically positioned itself with a mix of experienced leaders and fresh faces, setting the stage for an intriguing political contest in Punjab.

