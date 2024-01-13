PML-N Introduces Eight New Candidates For NA Seats
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 13, 2024 | 12:00 PM
The (N) League's candidate lineup features notable figures such as Bilal Azhar Kiani, son of Major General (R) Azhar Kiani from Jhelum, Ataullah Tarar, the grandson of former President Rafiq Tarar, Basit Sultan Bukhari, son of a former National Assembly member from Multan, and Raja Osama Sarwar, son of the ex-Minister Raja Ashfaq Sarwar from Murree.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2024) The Muslim League (N) has introduced eight fresh candidates to vie for seats in the National Assembly, marking a strategic move in the upcoming elections.
According to the latest reports, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, is making her electoral debut from Lahore.
The (N) League's candidate lineup features notable figures such as Bilal Azhar Kiani, son of Major General (R) Azhar Kiani from Jhelum, Ataullah Tarar, the grandson of former President Rafiq Tarar, Basit Sultan Bukhari, son of a former National Assembly member from Multan, and Raja Osama Sarwar, son of the ex-Minister Raja Ashfaq Sarwar from Murree.
Other contenders include Rana Ahmed Atiq, son of former MNA Rana Afzal Hussain from Sheikhupura, Osman Najeeb Ovaisi, son of Najeeb Ovaisi from Bahawalpur, and Azir Tariq, son of Molvi Tariq from Rahim Yar Khan, adding diversity to the candidate pool.
With 36 (N) League candidates for the National and Provincial Assemblies in Punjab, familial ties are evident.
Prominent political figures like Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif, and Hamza Shehbaz are eyeing National Assembly seats, while Maryam, Hamza, and Shehbaz Sharif are also in contention for Provincial Assembly positions.
As the nation gears up for the elections on February 8, the Muslim League (N) has strategically positioned itself with a mix of experienced leaders and fresh faces, setting the stage for an intriguing political contest in Punjab.
Recent Stories
ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023
National polio immunization campaign concludes
Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December
Three die as fire erupts in house
Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza
Blinken meets senior Chinese official
Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023
US banks report mixed results, see consumers as still fairly healthy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today12 minutes ago
-
National polio immunization campaign concludes12 hours ago
-
Three die as fire erupts in house12 hours ago
-
Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police12 hours ago
-
Tarar dispels internal party discrepancy rumors12 hours ago
-
Dr Adil Najam for holistic approach to cope with environmental challenges12 hours ago
-
AC gives Rs 45,000 for installation of electrical wiring for Public Library Kalat12 hours ago
-
Successive US leaders upheld Kashmiris self-determination right: Dr. Fai12 hours ago
-
Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police12 hours ago
-
Healthy activities continue to highlight positive image of Karachi: Mayor12 hours ago
-
Kidnapping turns out to be money-extorting drama12 hours ago
-
Saudi minister announces operational start of this year's Hajj season12 hours ago