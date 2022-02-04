UrduPoint.com

PML-N Invented Ways To Hide Corruption: Ali Nawaz

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 12:04 AM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership had invented different ways to hide their corruption during their governments

The party was in fact a 'management group', which was apt in the art of concealing their corruption, he said talking to a private channel.

The PML-N posted their blue-eyed retired government servants on key posts, who in return helped them in plundering the national wealth, he added.

Under the 'Sharif doctrine', Ali Nawaz said, it was only the Sharif family members who used to manage the government departments according to their own will while resorting to malpractices.

However, no one else was allowed to do corruption, he added.

He said Nawaz Sharif was allowed to go abroad on medical grounds though he had managed fake medical test reports for the purpose. Instead of getting admitted to a hospital in London, Nawaz was seen enjoying outing there.

The court would hopefully take action against him for submitting fake medical reports, he added.

He said the government would continue the process of accountability of the corrupt.

