ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was inventor of usage of money in the country's politics and every body knew that it had staged 'Changa Manga bazar' for the purpose in the past.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N was habitual of using money and all illegal tactics to win the elections.

Commenting on the recently surfaced videos of distributing money among voters of NA 133, Lahore, he said the strict action should be taken against those involved in buying votes.

The SAPM urged that investigation must be held over the matter of new video in which PPP and PML-N supporters were openly buying the votes from the people in NA,133.