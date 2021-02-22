UrduPoint.com
PML-N Involves In Vandalism To Have Grip In All Elections: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 10:16 PM

PML-N involves in vandalism to have grip in all elections: Shibli

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, had been involved in vandalism and hooliganism to have grip in all elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, had been involved in vandalism and hooliganism to have grip in all elections. The PML-N had a history of patronizing gangs for killing supporters of rival parties, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

Expressing concerns over Model Town Lahore tragedy, he said the whole nation had witnessed the callousness and indifference of the Punjab police who could not provide justice to victim's family. Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N, governments had made out of the merit inductions in police departments.

"Sindh and Punjab police are politicized, "he stated.

Commenting on open balloting, he said that Opposition parties were not willing to support the ruling party for conducting Senate elections with open balloting.

The Opposition parties wanted to continue horse trading to win polls, he added. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government, he said had a strong desire to hold Senate elections in a transparent manner.

In reply to a question about condition of roads in Punjab, the minister said it was very unfortunate that PML-N leaders who ruled the country for thirty years could not pay proper attention to the roads.

