PML-N is a gang of cowards: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Monday said Nawaz Sharif was a liar and promoting Indian narrative against the national institutions.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the whole Sharif family was feeling fear because of their cases are reaching to the logical end but they started to speak lies.

He said not a single citizen of the country would tolerate bashing of the national security institutions, adding many members of the PML-N were not supporting Nawaz Sharif's narrative against institutions.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif tried to create division among the people on linguistic basis but he was failed.

He said political parties have been joking with the country for many years but they all have now united against PTI government for point scoring because they had nothing for sale to the public.

Faisal Vawda said that PML-N was the group of criminals so he appealed to the Prime Minister for treating them with strict manners which they deserve.

He said most of the opposition leaders would be gone into jails, adding opposition would not succeed in any movement against the government.