UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Is A Gang Of Cowards: Faisal Vawda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:40 PM

PML-N is a gang of cowards: Faisal Vawda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Monday said Nawaz Sharif was a liar and promoting Indian narrative against the national institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Monday said Nawaz Sharif was a liar and promoting Indian narrative against the national institutions.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the whole Sharif family was feeling fear because of their cases are reaching to the logical end but they started to speak lies.

He said not a single citizen of the country would tolerate bashing of the national security institutions, adding many members of the PML-N were not supporting Nawaz Sharif's narrative against institutions.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif tried to create division among the people on linguistic basis but he was failed.

He said political parties have been joking with the country for many years but they all have now united against PTI government for point scoring because they had nothing for sale to the public.

Faisal Vawda said that PML-N was the group of criminals so he appealed to the Prime Minister for treating them with strict manners which they deserve.

He said most of the opposition leaders would be gone into jails, adding opposition would not succeed in any movement against the government.

Related Topics

India Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Sale Criminals Family TV All Government Opposition Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Bee’ah hosts weekly series on &#039;Recycled Arc ..

1 minute ago

Auto loans down 7.6 pct in 2019, as consumers tend ..

16 minutes ago

Rs 10 billion allocated for new KCR coaches: Sheik ..

1 minute ago

AJK liberated to become part of Pakistan, not Indi ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 Pandemic to Cost Moscow Budget About $10. ..

1 minute ago

Three more bodies found as French villages dig out ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.