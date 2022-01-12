PML-N is committed to safeguard constitution and work for the supremacy of the parliament: Khawaja Asif

(@FahadShabbir)

Khawaja Asif of the PML-N said that his party was committed to safeguard constitution and work for the supremacy of the parliament

Khawaja Asif of the PML-N said that his party was committed to safeguard constitution and work for the supremacy of the parliament.

Endorsing the stance of Akhtar Mangal, he said, the resources of Balochistan must be utilized for the people of the province. "People of erstwhile FATA should be given their due rights at par with other parts of the country," he added.

He was of the view that withdrawal of taxes in the finance supplementary bill 2021 would put more burdens on the common people.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) MNA Salahuddin said that his party supported the Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf in difficult times.

He said that MQMP had supported the government in the passage of Federal budget and senate elections, but it did not take his party into confidence on important issues confronting the country.

Abdul Qadir Patel of Pakistan Peoples Party criticized the government for presenting the supplementary bill and said it would bring negative impact on the life of common people.

He also recounted his government achievements in Sindh province and said the PPP always worked for the welfare of the people.

PTI MNA Kanwal Shauzab said "We took measures to improve the economy,". "When they (PML-N) left the government in 2018, the country was on the verge of bankruptcy, and it was her party that took corrective measures to save the economy from downfall.

" She rejected the opposition's stance that the new taxes in the money bill would have inflationary pressures for the masses, saying: "These taxes are adjustable and the majority of them will not impact the masses. It will mainly help in documentation of the national economy." She said that PML-N and PPP had destroyed all the institutions of the +country, and declared the PML-N an enemy of the farmers saying during the tenure of PML-N government the financial health of the farmers was in bade shape.

Muhammad Jamal Ud Din of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan asked the government to fulfill the promises made during the election 2018 campaign.

Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah of PPP asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to take due care the common people and help ease their financial hardships.

He also invited the leadership of the MQMP to work for the welfare of people living in Sindh province. He said the PPP government was providing best health facilities to its people.

PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary criticized the government's economic measures and reminded that it while passing the federal budget 2021-22 had assured that there would be no mini budget, but it presented the Finance Supplementary Bill 2021.

He said that the government had missed all the economic targets.

Later, Nasiba Channa of PPP pointed out that lack of quorum that led to adjournment of the House proceeding till Thursday 4pm.