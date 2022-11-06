PML-N is democratic force, guardian of political values: Faiza Malik

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League-N Women's Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faiza Malik Advocate on Sunday said that her party is a democratic political force, whereas "Imran Niazi is leading politics towards violence and extremism", adding his (Imran) "politics of violence is not only lethal for democracy but also for state institutions".

She expressed these views while talking to the media, here.

She said that the people believed in the politics of tolerance, respect and democratic attitudes, adding the political force of PML-N under the patronage of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was striving for the survival and security of the country and is the guardian of the politics of values.

Secretary Information Faiza Malik Advocate said that the nation should understand the "mentality" of Imran Khan and support those who lead Pakistan on the path of prosperity and development instead of those who ridiculed the integrity of the country's institutions and causing economic destruction.

Faiza Malik said that PTI was in the government for the last 9 years in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but they had allegedly made the province bankrupt, also adding the KP government was unable to pay the salaries of the provincial employees.