PML-N is likely to get maximum benefit of new changes in NAB law, says Arif Hameed Bhatti

The journalist says Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Khwaja Saad Rafiq, Aleem Khan, Ahad Cheema and Fawad Hassan Fawad are likely to get benefit of new amendment in NAB law.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2019)

Arif Hameed Bhatti—Senior journalist—said that NAB would not be able to arrest any influential politician or bureaucrat after new amendment in NAB ordinance. “NAB can arrest mosquitoes in the streets as politicians and bureaucrats are out of its reach,” said Arif Hameed Bhatti, adding that “ NAB is now like a post office or even less than that,”.

“I heard Ahad Cheema—senior bureaucrat, is also likely to come out of jail,” he further said during a tv program.

According to the sources, PML-N leaders including Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Aleem Khan, Fawad Hassan Fawad and Ahad Cheema are also likely to get benefit of new changes in NAB ordinance.

Shehbaz Sharif, the opposition leader in National Assembly, is on bail but many cases are still there before the NAB court including corruption case of Punjab Saaf Pani Company. Khwaja Saad Rafiq is facing the case of Ashiyana housing scheme scam while Hamza Shehbaz is also facing NAB cases.

NAB, after new amendments in the law, would not be able to take action against the bureaucrats. The PTI government, however, claims that there would be no compromise on accountability of corrupt.