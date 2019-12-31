UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Is Likely To Get Maximum Benefit Of New Changes In NAB Law, Says Arif Hameed Bhatti

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 12:56 PM

PML-N is likely to get maximum benefit of new changes in NAB law, says Arif Hameed Bhatti

The journalist says Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Khwaja Saad Rafiq, Aleem Khan, Ahad Cheema and Fawad Hassan Fawad are likely to get benefit of new amendment in NAB law.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2019) PML-N is likely to be the first opposition party which will get maximum benefit of new amendment in National Accountability Bureau (NAB), a senior journalist claimed here on Tuesday.

Arif Hameed Bhatti—Senior journalist—said that NAB would not be able to arrest any influential politician or bureaucrat after new amendment in NAB ordinance. “NAB can arrest mosquitoes in the streets as politicians and bureaucrats are out of its reach,” said Arif Hameed Bhatti, adding that “ NAB is now like a post office or even less than that,”.

“I heard Ahad Cheema—senior bureaucrat, is also likely to come out of jail,” he further said during a tv program.

According to the sources, PML-N leaders including Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Aleem Khan, Fawad Hassan Fawad and Ahad Cheema are also likely to get benefit of new changes in NAB ordinance.

Shehbaz Sharif, the opposition leader in National Assembly, is on bail but many cases are still there before the NAB court including corruption case of Punjab Saaf Pani Company. Khwaja Saad Rafiq is facing the case of Ashiyana housing scheme scam while Hamza Shehbaz is also facing NAB cases.

NAB, after new amendments in the law, would not be able to take action against the bureaucrats. The PTI government, however, claims that there would be no compromise on accountability of corrupt.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Company Post TV Government Ahad Cheema Court Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Urban Tehelka Dance classes to be held on Jan 2

1 minute ago

PM's directives: hundreds of homeless people shift ..

19 minutes ago

Misbah-ul-Haq reviews Pakistan national men’s te ..

22 minutes ago

Over 1 in 2 (51%) internet users from Pakistan cla ..

25 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Guinea-Bissau ..

25 minutes ago

UAE 2019 highlights: From Pope&#039;s historic vis ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.