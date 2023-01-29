UrduPoint.com

PML-N Is Not Afraid Of Election: Talal

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry on Sunday said that contrary the popular belief, PML-N was not terrified of elections.

Talking to a private news channel PML-N leader rejected Imran Khan's popularity claim and asserted that the election will reveal who was more popular.

Talal Chaudhry said that PML-N contests elections on the basis of performance, adding that he said "we do not believe in the politics of hatred and abuse but in the politics of working for the welfare of the people." If anything has ever been accomplished in Pakistani history, it was during the PML- N's nine-year tenure, he claimed.

Talal further said that only the PML-N government has succeeded in eradicating the scourge of terrorism, promoting economic prosperity, and ensuring the welfare of the underprivileged. Power plants, Highways, Metros, Infrastructure, and many other mega projects were all to the credit of PML-N, he added.

Talal Chaudhry said that the leadership of the PML-N has brought the country out of crises in the past, and it will do the same with Imran Khan's contrived economic catastrophe.

"We have preferred to save the country regardless of political capital and will participate in the election in light of this performance," he determined.

