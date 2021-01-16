UrduPoint.com
PML-N Is Responsible For Seizure Of PIA Airline By Malaysian Authorities, Ghulam Sarwar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 06:04 PM

PML-N is responsible for seizure of PIA airline by Malaysian authorities, Ghulam Sarwar

The Aviation Minister says the national carrier acquired planes on expensive lease during tenure PML-N tenure.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16, 2021) Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday held Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N for seizure of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) by Malaysian authorities.

Ghulam Sarwar said that the national carrier acquired planes on expensive lease during tenure PML-N tenure. PIA, he said, was unable to pay lease on time due to coronavirus pandemic, but Malaysian court issued verdict without listening to the arguments of airline.

He expressed these view while addressing a press conference on Saturday.

The national carrier presents its stance before London court on January 22 and in Malaysian court on January 24.

The Boeing 777 aircraft was seized after a court order involving a $14 million lease dispute.

A PIA jet previously was held back by Malaysian authorities in connection with British court case over the plane’s lease, the national carrier said on Friday, adding that it would pursue through diplomatic means.

“A PIA aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking a one-sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court,” PIA spokesman Abdullah H. Khan said while explaining the reason.

