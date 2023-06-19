PML-N is the last ray of hope: Dr. Shaista

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Divisional president of PML-N women's wing Hazara division Dr. Shaista Jadoon Monday said that Pakistan League-N is the only ray of hope and will overcome the crises and make the country stable.

She expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PML-N women workers delegation at her residence.

Dr. Shaista further said that after the elections, the party will be reorganized and more active, making Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif the party president and Maryam Nawaz chief organizer is a commendable step.

She further stated that Hazara Division has always been the stronghold of the Muslim League-N and it will also remain a hub of the party, in other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province the PML-N is being made active.

While directing the women workers the president said that they should spread the manifesto of their leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to everyone.

Our leader, Maryam Nawaz, has kept the party organized and active even in the most difficult circumstances, her dedication is unmatched, adding Dr. Shaista said.

The divisional president women's wing stated that despite having a coalition government in the country, relief has been provided to the people during the fiscal budget 2023-24 and a people-friendly budget has been formulated.

She said that in the coming days, prominent personalities would announce their inclusion in the party as Provincial President Amir Muqam and Secretary General Murtaza Javed Abbasi have played a significant role in making the party strong and active.