UrduPoint.com

PML-N Is The Last Ray Of Hope: Dr. Shaista

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 02:40 PM

PML-N is the last ray of hope: Dr. Shaista

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Divisional president of PML-N women's wing Hazara division Dr. Shaista Jadoon Monday said that Pakistan League-N is the only ray of hope and will overcome the crises and make the country stable.

She expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PML-N women workers delegation at her residence.

Dr. Shaista further said that after the elections, the party will be reorganized and more active, making Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif the party president and Maryam Nawaz chief organizer is a commendable step.

She further stated that Hazara Division has always been the stronghold of the Muslim League-N and it will also remain a hub of the party, in other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province the PML-N is being made active.

While directing the women workers the president said that they should spread the manifesto of their leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to everyone.

Our leader, Maryam Nawaz, has kept the party organized and active even in the most difficult circumstances, her dedication is unmatched, adding Dr. Shaista said.

The divisional president women's wing stated that despite having a coalition government in the country, relief has been provided to the people during the fiscal budget 2023-24 and a people-friendly budget has been formulated.

She said that in the coming days, prominent personalities would announce their inclusion in the party as Provincial President Amir Muqam and Secretary General Murtaza Javed Abbasi have played a significant role in making the party strong and active.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Sharif Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Amir Muqam Hub Women Muslim Government

Recent Stories

IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questi ..

IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questions on audio leaks

27 minutes ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to sight Zil Hajj Moon

49 minutes ago
 BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kaf ..

BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance from tod ..

60 minutes ago
 PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

2 hours ago
 PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahm ..

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

3 hours ago
 Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooper ..

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in diverse fields

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.