PML-N issues show-cause to Daniyal Aziz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Leader Rana Sanaullah Khan has announced that a show-cause notice has been issued to party leader Daniyal Aziz over violation of the party rules.

Talking to the media along with PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal after attending the first parliamentary board meeting at party's secretariat here on Saturday, he said that his party had a strict and disciplinary policy and no one would be allowed to violate it.

Daniyal Aziz was directed to submit response to the show-cause notice within seven days, he added. “Daniyal Aziz has been told to be cautious while giving such statement to the media,” he said. He highlighted the significance of adhering to the party guidelines and emphasised the need for internal discipline in the party.

Rana Sanaullah said that the PML-N's first parliamentary board meeting was held on Saturday under the supervision of party Quaid and President in which Sargodha division’s candidates were called and interviewed by the board members. During the 7-hour long meeting, issues related to Constituencies of Sargodha division were addressed and deliberated upon, he said. He added that party was trying to develop a consensus with all candidates and personal differences would be eradicated to make the party one unit.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said that more than 100 candidates belonging to Sargodha, Bhakhar, Mianwali and Khushab districts were interviewed during the meeting.

All candidates presented their eligibility, connection and loyalty with the party in front of the board members. The PML-N has started its election preparations vigorously by firstly developed its manifesto committee, he added.

He said that party was searching for suitable and prefect candidate for upcoming general election as strong, stable and elected government was vital for country’s development, adding that the PML-N had all the abilities to transform the country’s infrastructure and revive the economy. “We are trying to restart the development journey under the experienced leaderships of PML-N from where it was halted in 2018.”

He said that parliamentary board meeting of Rawalpindi division would be held on Monday and Hazara and Malakand divisions’ meeting was scheduled for Dec 5. Similarly, candidates from Balochistan would be interviewed on Dec-6, Bahawalpur on Dec 8, Multan on Dec 9, Sahiwal on Dec 11, Faisalabad on Dec 12, Gujranwala on Dec 13, Lahore on Dec 14 and Lahore city Dec 15, Sindh province on Dec 16, Islamabad in Dec 18 and KPK remaining candidates would be called for interview on Dec 19. Merit, their courage to serve people of the country, and party loyalty would be preferred.